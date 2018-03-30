Chef Tammy’s Orange Chicken!

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Tammy Brawley from Green Kitchen RVA was LIVE in the studio today making a healthier version of orange chicken that is just a delicious! Tammy offers cooking instruction parties, personal chef services and catering. You can find out more at http://greenkitchenrichmond.com/.
Orange Chicken
|1 ½
|pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut in 1 1/2-inch pieces
|¾
|cup low-sodium chicken broth
|¾
|cup orange juice, plus 1 1/2 teaspoons grated zest, and 8 strips orange peel (each about 2 inches long by 1/2 inch wide) from 2 oranges
|6
|tablespoons distilled white vinegar
|¼
|cup soy sauce
|½
|cup packed dark brown sugar (3 1/2 ounces)
|3
|medium cloves garlic, minced or pressed through garlic press (about 1 tablespoon)
|1
|piece fresh ginger (about 1 inch), grated (1 tablespoon)
|¼
|teaspoon cayenne pepper
|1
|tablespoon cornstarch, plus 2 teaspoons
|2
|tablespoons water (cold)
|8
|small whole dried red chiles (optional)
Coating and Frying Medium
|3
|large egg whites
|1
|cup cornstarch
|¼
|teaspoon cayenne pepper
|½
|teaspoon baking soda
|3
|cups peanut oil
FOR THE MARINADE AND SAUCE: Place chicken in 1-gallon zipper-lock bag; set aside. Combine chicken broth, orange juice, grated zest, vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, ginger, and cayenne in large saucepan (with at least 3-quart capacity); whisk until sugar is fully dissolved. Measure out 3/4 cup mixture and
pour into bag with chicken; press out as much air as possible and seal bag, making sure that all pieces are coated with marinade. Refrigerate 30 to 60 minutes, but no longer.
- Bring remaining mixture in saucepan to boil over high heat. In small bowl, stir together cornstarch and cold water; whisk cornstarch mixture into sauce. Simmer sauce, stirring occasionally, until thick and translucent, about 1 minute. Off heat, stir in orange peel and chiles (sauce should measure 1 1/2 cups); set sauce aside.
- FOR THE COATING:Place egg whites in pie plate; using fork, beat until frothy. In second pie plate, whisk cornstarch, cayenne, and baking soda until combined. Drain chicken in colander or large mesh strainer; thoroughly pat chicken dry with paper towels. Place half of chicken pieces in egg whites and turn to coat; transfer pieces to cornstarch mixture and coat thoroughly. Place dredged chicken pieces on wire rack set over baking sheet; repeat with remaining chicken.
- TO FRY THE CHICKEN:Heat oil in 11- to 12-inch Dutch oven or straight-sided sauté pan with at least 3-quart capacity over high heat until oil registers 350 degrees on instant-read or deep-fry thermometer. Carefully place half of chicken in oil one piece at a time; fry until golden brown, about 5 minutes, turning each piece with tongs halfway through cooking. Transfer chicken to large plate lined with paper towels. Return oil to 350 degrees and repeat with remaining chicken.
- TO SERVE: Reheat sauce over medium heat until simmering, about 2 minutes. Add chicken and gently toss until evenly coated and heated through. Serve immediately.