Chef Tammy’s Orange Chicken!

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Tammy Brawley from Green Kitchen RVA was LIVE in the studio today making a healthier version of orange chicken that is just a delicious! Tammy offers cooking instruction parties, personal chef services and catering. You can find out more at http://greenkitchenrichmond.com/.

Orange Chicken

1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut in 1 1/2-inch pieces

¾ cup low-sodium chicken broth

¾ cup orange juice, plus 1 1/2 teaspoons grated zest, and 8 strips orange peel (each about 2 inches long by 1/2 inch wide) from 2 oranges

6 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

¼ cup soy sauce

½ cup packed dark brown sugar (3 1/2 ounces)

3 medium cloves garlic, minced or pressed through garlic press (about 1 tablespoon)

1 piece fresh ginger (about 1 inch), grated (1 tablespoon)

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon cornstarch, plus 2 teaspoons

2 tablespoons water (cold)

8 small whole dried red chiles (optional)

Coating and Frying Medium

3 large egg whites

1 cup cornstarch

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon baking soda

3 cups peanut oil

FOR THE MARINADE AND SAUCE: Place chicken in 1-gallon zipper-lock bag; set aside. Combine chicken broth, orange juice, grated zest, vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, ginger, and cayenne in large saucepan (with at least 3-quart capacity); whisk until sugar is fully dissolved. Measure out 3/4 cup mixture and

pour into bag with chicken; press out as much air as possible and seal bag, making sure that all pieces are coated with marinade. Refrigerate 30 to 60 minutes, but no longer.