“The Glass Ceiling” Project

RICHMOND, Va – Local violinist and composer Savannah Hatcher joined us live in the studio today to talk about her project called the “10 Months of Music Project.” Each month she releases a new video on her You Tube channel focusing on different topics. This month’s video is called “The Glass Ceiling” and focuses on gender issues facing both men and women.

Savannah and dancers Corin Illsley, Ariana Gonzalez, Corbin Le-fleur and Jelani Taylor performed a selection from The Glass Ceiling live in our studio!

For more information go to http://www.savannahhatcher.com​

