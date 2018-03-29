Salt & Forge set to open in Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. — David Hahn took a restaurant journey before he decided to open Salt & Forge, the new restaurant opening in Jackson Ward.

To see how a Richmond restaurant worked, he became a line cook at Shagbark, Walter Bundy’s restaurant in Libbie Mill.

The long-time restaurateur took his time, and two years after he came to Richmond, his restaurant dream is opening.

The 40-seat restaurant, located at 312 N. Second Street across from Big Herm’s Kitchen, will be open for breakfast and lunch starting the first week in April. It will showcase local products from all over Richmond, including a familiar face, Adam Musselman – who you might know from the Roosevelt and J.M Stock Provisions.

You can find the menu and other pertinent info here.

