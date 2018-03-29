× Richmond changing the way residents pay gas and utility bills online

RICHMOND, Va. – The City of Richmond is changing the way residents pay their natural gas and utility bills, effective May 1.

The Department of Public Utilities (DPU) and Richmond Gas Works will replace Western Union as the primary online payment option with EZ-Pay.

The EZ-Pay system offers a lower convenience fee ($2.25) than Western Union, according to DPU spokesperson Angela Fountain.

Residents will be able to pay natural gas, water, wastewater, and stormwater bills using EZ-Pay.

If you currently pay your bills using scheduled payments through Western Union, the city is reminding you to reschedule those payments using the EZ-Pay system on the DPU website.

The four ways to by Richmond Gas Works and City of Richmond utility bills include online, by phone, by mail and in person:

Website – Reschedule your electronic utility bill payments using your debit or credit card, checking or money market account by going online to: http://www.richmondgov.com/PublicUtilities/PayMyBill/index.aspx and choosing from EZ-Pay, Automatic Utility Payment Plan, E-Bill or Online Bill Payment by Credit Card options.

Phone – DPU Customer Care at (804) 646-4646 and pay using the IVR – Interactive Voice Response – with a debit card, credit card, checking or money market account

Mail – City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities, P.O. Box 26060, Richmond, VA 23274-0001

Walk in locations – City Hall, 900 E. Broad Street Rm 115; Southside Community Services Center at 4100 Hull Street Rd; and East District Initiative (EDI) at 701 N. 25th Street.