× Petersburg firefighters battle house fire near middle school

PETERSBURG, Va – Petersburg firefighters responded to a house fire on Halifax St early Thursday morning.

When they arrived around 4:00 a.m. they could see flames shooting through the roof.

The house is about one block from Peabody Middle School.

Crews from Chesterfield and Hopewell arrived to assist Petersburg firefighters.

#BREAKING Crews from Chesterfield and Hopewell joined Petersburg in dumping A LOT of water on this burning two-story vacant home on Halifax Street. Unclear what started the flames @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/kNo6imUqgW — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) March 29, 2018

Petersburg’s Assistant Fire Chief tells CBS 6 that firefighters could not enter the house to search for any potential victims due to the structural integrity of the house being compromised.