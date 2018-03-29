Petersburg firefighters battle house fire near middle school
PETERSBURG, Va – Petersburg firefighters responded to a house fire on Halifax St early Thursday morning.
When they arrived around 4:00 a.m. they could see flames shooting through the roof.
The house is about one block from Peabody Middle School.
Crews from Chesterfield and Hopewell arrived to assist Petersburg firefighters.
Petersburg’s Assistant Fire Chief tells CBS 6 that firefighters could not enter the house to search for any potential victims due to the structural integrity of the house being compromised.