Road rage shooting reported on I-64

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a road rage related shooting on Interstate 64 in Hampton. The shooting was reported Wednesday, March 28, at about 9:54 p.m., near the westbound Mallory Street exit.

“The victim contacted the Virginia State Police Communications Center and advised that he was traveling westbound in a 2014 Audi, when he believed that occupants in a white F350 style pick up truck, fired gun shots at his vehicle. The victim exited the interstate on Mallory Street and waited for Troopers to arrive,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Preliminary investigations reveal that the shooting was preceded by a road rage incident.”

No one was hurt in the incident.

State Police asked witnesses driving on Interstate 64 westbound, near the Hampton Roads Bridge–Tunnel, to call 757-424-6800.

This is a developing story.