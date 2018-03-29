Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont, March 31, 10am - 3pm

Experience one of Richmond’s favorite Easter events. The whole family will enjoy exciting games and activities on Maymont’s Carriage House Lawn including a life-size Candyland, visits with the Easter Bunny, bonnet and basket making, inflatables, and a hunt for 12 golden eggs hidden throughout the 100-acre estate.

There will be free entertainment from Jonathan Austin, storytelling under the bunny tree, food trucks and much more. Activity tickets are two dollars, and kids get a prize-filled egg for each ticket they redeem. Click here for details.