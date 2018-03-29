3-year-old climbs out window while home alone, Chesterfield father charged

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield father has been charged with felony child abuse and neglect, after police say he left his two 3-year-old children unsupervised in a home for several hours.

According to investigators, a 3-year-old girl climbed out a window and left the home in the 5500 block of Winterleaf Drive shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say that’s what prompted a concerned neighbor to call them. The children were unharmed.

Police arrested 27-year-old Justin Harris about an hour later. Harris was arraigned Tuesday and released on an unsecured bond.

CBS 6 stopped by Harris’ house Thursday afternoon and spoke briefly with him off-camera. He said the situation was simple and that he could not discuss any specific details due to the pending charge in court. The two children were at the home in his care when he answered the door.

Harris is set to be back at Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for his trial on June 20.