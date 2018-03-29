Chef K’s Hits It Out of the Park!

RICHMOND, Va – It’s Major League Baseball’s Opening Day so Williamsburg’s Chef K was here with a doubleheader! It was a fun battle in the kitchen between a NY Yankees Fan (Chef K) and a Boston Red Sox Fan (Greg). First up was her savory Lobster Poutine Stack. Then she stayed in the kitchen and made her homemade Buffalo Chicken Dingers (Sliders). Plus, she whipped up some homemade mayonnaise in just a few minutes. Her presentation was a true Grand Slam!

http://www.chefkcooking.com​

Chef K’s Lobster Poutine Stack

Ingredients:

For Fries:

3-4 large Russet Potatoes, cut into long wedges

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

Pinch of Sea Salt

For Lobster:

1 Tbsp Unsalted Butter

2 lb Fresh Lobster meat, shell removed

3 medium cloves Garlic, minced

For Lobster Bisque:

1 Tbsp Unsalted Butter

½ cup Celery, finely chopped

½ cup Sweet Onion, finely chopped

¼ cup Portabella Mushrooms, chopped

1 tsp Italian Seasoning

1 tsp Garlic Salt

Pinch of Old Bay Seasoning

1 Tbsp Tomato Paste

1 cup Low-Sodium Chicken Broth

½ cup Heavy Whipping Cream

2 Tbsp Flour

1 Tbsp Dry Sherry

Splash of White Wine

½ of the cooked Lobster (from above)

Toppings for Poutine Stack:

Juice of ½ lemon

Green Onions, chopped

Parsley, chopped

Cheddar Cheese Curds

Directions:

To Prepare Fries:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss to coat potato wedges with olive oil and sea salt. Place on cookie sheet and into oven for 20 minutes. Turn potato wedges over and bake for 20 minutes more until browned and crispy.

To Prepare Lobster Meat:

While Fries are baking, prepare Lobster meat. Remove shells and cut lobster meat into 1½ inch pieces. Place 1 Tbsp unsalted butter in skillet and heat to medium, add garlic and fresh lobster meat, stirring constantly. Cook until done, approximately 3 minutes. Do not overcook. Remove from heat and divide in half.

To Prepare Bisque:

Melt 1 Tbsp unsalted butter in a skillet over medium high heat. Add celery, onion and mushrooms stirring until onions are translucent and mushrooms are soft, approximately 2-3 minutes. Add Italian seasoning, garlic salt, Old Bay seasoning and tomato paste, stir to combine. Stir in chicken broth and whipping cream, sprinkle in flour and whisk until mixture comes to a boil and thickens. Reduce heat to simmer and add sherry and white wine. Add cooked lobster meat at the last minute. Remove from heat and blend in blender until smooth.

Assemble Lobster Poutine Stack:

Using a bowl or plate, place cooked fries on bottom of stack. Cover with several pieces of cooked lobster and cheese curds. Ladle lobster bisque over stack. Sprinkle with lemon juice, chopped green onions and parsley. Serve hot and enjoy.

Chef K’s Buffalo Chicken Dingers (Sliders)

Ingredients:

1 Cooked Rotisserie Chicken, breast meat removed and shredded

¼ cup Buffalo Sauce, your favorite mild or hot

Burger Slider Buns

For Homemade Mayonnaise:

1 Egg

Juice of ½ Lemon

1 cup Olive Oil

Pinch of Sea Salt

For Slaw:

2 cups finely shredded Green Cabbage

¼ cup Bleu Cheese Crumbles

1½ cups Homemade Mayonnaise

1 Tbsp Red Wine Vinegar

Juice of ½ Lemon

¼ tsp Garlic Powder

Directions:

Shred chicken and mix with Buffalo Sauce until thoroughly coated. Make mayonnaise by combining egg, olive oil, lemon juice, sea salt in a quart Mason Jar and blend with immersion blender until smooth and fluffy (or use 1½ cups prepared mayonnaise). Make the slaw by mixing all ingredients thoroughly. Assemble Dingers by placing Buffalo Chicken mix on one side of Slider Bun, top with Slaw and cap with top of bun. Serve with Celery Sticks and Ranch Dressing and enjoy while watching you favorite Baseball team!!!