What’s Cooking on Virginia This Morning? – Cedar plank salmon with a honey-grain glaze

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Brian Mullins of Publix Aprons Cooking School shared his delicious and light recipe for cedar plank salmon with a honey-grain mustard glaze.



Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.



"Fish Tales" Cooking Class



Tuesday, April 10, at 6p.m.



$50 per seat



For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools



