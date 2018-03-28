Temperatures soar Thursday: here’s how warm it will get

RICHMOND, Va. — The warmest air of 2018 so far will be overhead on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s away from the immediate coast.

Richmond International Airport will likely break 80°, making it the warmest day since last autumn.



It won’t be a record, but it will be the first time in over a month that our high hits 80°. While February was the sixth warmest on record, March has been quite cool with the majority of the days having highs below normal.

A cold front will pass through on Friday and bring cooler weather for the weekend, but these highs will be pretty close to normal. It will turn briefly colder on Monday with highs back into the 40s, but it will be around 60° on Tuesday.

