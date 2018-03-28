Virginia raids net a dozen arrests – meth, heroin, and cocaine

RICHMOND, Va. — A dozen men and women were arrested and drugs such as meth, heroin, and cocaine were seized after the Skyline Drug Task Force conducted a series of March drug raids at homes in Staunton and Waynesboro, according to Virginia State Police.

“The whole purpose behind establishing the Skyline Drug Task Force was to unify local police and sheriff’s agencies’ drug enforcement investigations,” Waynesboro Police Chief Mike Wilhelm said. “Through the dedicated efforts of all member agencies, we are finally able to seriously disrupt and eradicate the illegal drug networks trying to operate within our communities.”

The following information about the arrests was released by Virginia State Police:

On March 3, 2018, the Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of North Drive in Staunton, Va., that resulted in the arrest of Maticca Dupree, 31, of Richmond, Va. She was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of marijuana.

Further investigation resulted in the Skyline Drug Task Force returning March 15 to the same residence in the 1800 block of North Drive. This time task force members took Richard Cox, 31, of Bumpass, Va., into custody for possession of heroin. Joseph Henschel, 40, of Staunton, was also taken into custody for possession with intent to distribute heroin. Henschel was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Also on March 15, 2018, the Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at another Staunton address. At a residence in the 400 block of Parkwood Lane a total of seven individuals were taken into custody by task force members. Staunton residents – Travis Ocheltree, 30; Michael Hurt, 34; Brooke Shoemaker, 30; Damian Johnson, 32; and Dustin Bailey, 29 – were all charged with possession of methamphetamine. Nikolas Haynes, 18, of Waynesboro, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice. Andrew Manning, 21, of Waynesboro, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On March 20, 2018, the Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 100 block of Dupont Blvd in the city of Waynesboro. Charles Wilson Lewis III, 29, of Waynesboro, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of cocaine and possession of a Schedule I narcotic substance.

Police seized several grams of cocaine, over two pounds of marijuana and $11,000 in cash during the search. Based on additional information received in the case, officers returned to that location later that same day and subsequently arrested Keisha Smallwood, 25, of Waynesboro, for possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

The investigations all remain ongoing at this time.

The Skyline Drug Task Force is composed of investigators from the Waynesboro Police Department, Staunton, Virginia Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff Donald L. Smith, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office – Sheriff David W. Hill and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.