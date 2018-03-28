× Mission BBQ to give free sandwich to Vietnam Veterans Thursday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – In honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day Thursday, March 29, Mission BBQ will honor Vietnam veterans with a free sandwich.

Vietnam veterans can go to any location, including all Virginia locations to get a free sandwich. The promotion will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday and last until 9 p.m.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day celebrates the day combat and combat support units withdrew from South Vietnam.

“We wish to honor the brave men and women in service from that era, remember their history and show are sincere appreciation,” said a restaurant spokesperson. “We thank them for their continued dedication and loyalty as well as the sacrifices they’ve made to keep Our Country free.”

The National Anthem will also be played at all locations at Noon.