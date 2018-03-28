Missing Richmond woman with scar on abdomen last seen Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 49-year-old woman who disappeared last week Richmond.

Richmond Police said Alicia D. Johnson, who lives in the city’s Swansboro neighborhood, was last seen in the 4000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway the evening of Friday, March 23.

Johnson is described as a black female with a dark complexion and black hair. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has a scar on her abdomen.

Police said she may be driving a 1993 Ford Green Explorer.

If you have seen Johnson or have information that could help police, call Major Crimes G. Brissette at 804-646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!