Missing Petersburg man is in need of his medication

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Petersburg man who is in need of medication.

Kevin Lee Creech, 43, was last seen Saturday, March 17, at his residence located in the 100 block of McKeever Street in Petersburg.

Police say they are concerned about Creech’s well-being because he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, which he has not taken.

Creech is described as a white male with brown hair, blue eyes, and is 5’3” tall and 130 lbs.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Kevin Lee Creech, you are asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

