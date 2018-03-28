Matoaca High School employee being investigated for sexual misconduct

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Matoaca High School employee is in on administrative leave and Chesterfield police are investigating, after multiple students reported being touched inappropriately at the school.

The original tip was called into the CBS 6 newsroom.

CBS 6 took the complaint to Chesterfield County Police who said while they are investigating, at this point no charges have been filed, which is why CBS 6 is choosing not to name the employee.

However, police did confirm, “It was reported that a known adult male may have inappropriately touched several juveniles over a period of time at Matoaca High School. The investigation is ongoing.”

While, no charges filed have been filed, Chesterfield County Public Schools told CBS 6, “This is an ongoing personnel matter, the employee is on administrative leave.”

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.