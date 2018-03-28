Calif. man had ‘substantial amounts’ of marijuana, heroin, opioids and meth in car, police say

ASHLAND, Va. — A California man is behind bars after police said they found 18 pounds of marijuana and “substantial amounts” of other drugs in his car at a gas station in Ashland early Wednesday morning.

Ashland Police officials said officers were called to a “suspicious situation” at a gas station in the 800 block of England Street in Ashland around 2:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Christopher Hamilton, of San Pablo, Calif., in his vehicle parked at the gas station.

“Officers recovered 18 pounds of marijuana, substantial amounts of other controlled substances including heroin, opioid medications and methamphetamine as well as thousands of dollars in cash from Hamilton’s vehicle,” Ashland Police spokesman Officer Chip Watts said. “Drug distribution materials were also recovered.”

Hamilton was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Hamilton is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail without incident and held without bond