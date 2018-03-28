2 suspects, including juvenile, arrested for Stafford vehicle break-ins

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – Two suspects, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins in Stafford County.

The pair was apprehended by Stafford deputies early Sunday morning, March 25, after at least 10 vehicles were broken into, according to the sheriff’s office.

In incident started around 2:11 a.m. when a deputy responded to a call of three suspicious males looking into vehicles on Whitson Ridge Drive.

Upon arrival, the deputy confronted the three males, who immediately fled the scene and ignored the deputy’s commands.

During the chase, one suspect, identified as 26-year-old Michael Hamlet, of Triangle, tripped and was apprehended by a deputy.

A short time later, the second suspect, a juvenile, was apprehended by another deputy. The third suspect is still on the loose.

Deputies say Hamlet was found to be in possession of a glove and a screwdriver.

Investigators say Hamlet admitted to breaking into 10 to 15 vehicles that evening.

He was also found to be in possession of a schedule IV drug after his arrest, according to deputies.

“Deputies canvased the area and located about 10 victim vehicles with signs of tampering including open glove boxes and center consoles, dome lights on, and cracked doors,” according to a Stafford Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. “All of the victims spoken to by deputies on scene said nothing was missing from their vehicles, but they did see signs the vehicles had been rummaged through.”

In was later reported that two victims were missing wallets containing credit cards and a missing phone valued at approximately $400.

Hamlet was has been charged with vehicle tampering, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to trespass, conspiracy to commit credit card theft, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny.

He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Deputies contacted Juvenile Intake regarding the juvenile suspect.