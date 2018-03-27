× Unlicensed Chesterfield daycare operator sentenced to 11 years after toddler’s death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison after a child died at her in-home daycare.

Carrie C. Persichini, 53, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty last October to felony child neglect. The involuntary manslaughter Persichini initially faced was withdrawn.

Three-month-old Peter Hitt was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest when police were called to Persichini’s Bridgewood Road home on August 23, 2016.

The infant died of sudden unexpected infant death associated with unsafe sleep environment.

Investigators said the child was in a bedroom in a pack and play-style play pen.

“There’s no evidence to indicate the pack and play fell apart and did any harm to the child,” Chesterfield Police Sgt. Brad Conner said early in the investigation. “As far as we know, the medical examiner reported that the child was a healthy three-month-old with no obvious signs of any malnutrition or any injuries or anything of that nature,”

Persichini, who was carrying for more than five kids at the time, did not have a license to do so.