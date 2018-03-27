The Annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Bluegrass Jam is a 12-hour event that features music from more than 30 bands, and has helped raise more than 140,000 dollars to benefit the Richmond Fisher House. The Cook County Bluegrass band joined us to share about the event and fill the studio with two toe-tapping performances.

The 9th Annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam takes place on Saturday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. Admission is FREE, but donations are encouraged. Hosts Jessica Noll and Bill Bevins will also serve as emcee for a portion of the event.

For more information you can visit http://www.rvabluegrassjam.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND FISHER HOUSE}