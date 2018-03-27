× Police search for suspects who carjacked woman in the Fan District

RICHMOND, Va. – A woman told police she was carjacked around 8:15 p.m. Monday, at the intersection of Granby Street and Stuart Avenue.

The victim told police she had just exited her vehicle when two unknown black males approached her and displayed a firearm. The victim stated the suspects told her to walk away from the vehicle.

She complied, and the suspects drove away in the vehicle heading south on Granby Street. The victim had several items inside the vehicle, which has not yet been recovered.

The suspects are described as two black males approximately 5’10-6’0 in height, in their mid-20s with thin builds.

There were no reported injuries.

A recent post from the Fan District Association shared information from police that there have been 23 thefts from motor vehicles over the past three weeks. The officer said that 18 of the vehicles were unlocked and two of the unlocked vehicles had a firearm taken.

Anyone with information on this robbery and carjacking is asked to call Third Precinct Detective A. Davila at 804-646-1069 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000