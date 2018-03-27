Students honored at Metro Richmond STEM Fair

HANOVER, Va. — Nearly 300 students from Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, and Richmond schools participated in the MathScience Innovation Center’s 25th annual Metro Richmond STEM Fair (MRSF) Saturday at Hanover High School.

“If we’re going to solve the great problems we’re facing, we need the power of minds of all kinds,” First Lady of Virginia Pam Northam told the 7th thru 12th graders at the fair. “I know you’re going to be a big part of that in our future. You are our greatest asset and our most precious treasure.”

The Senior Division Grand Prize winners are moving on to the international level competition.

Those winners are:

Senior Biochemistry, Perisa Ashar, Maggie L. Walker Regional Governor’s School

Senior Environmental Science, Janine Icalla, Godwin High School

Senior Physics, Medha Majety, Godwin High School

Senior Medicine and Health, Anusha Puri, Godwin High School

Senior Mathematics, Lisa Qin, Maggie L. Walker Regional Governor’s School

Senior Behavioral and Social Sciences, Collin Murphy, Godwin High School

Senior Computer Science, Yug Rao, Maggie L. Walker Regional Governor’s School

