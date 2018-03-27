Man accused of threatening Virginia congressman denied bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. -- The man accused of threatening to kill Congressman Scott Taylor and his staff members will stay in jail for now.

Wallace Godwin suffers from degenerative brain disease, dementia and a long list of medical problems that his attorney says has caused his behavior, affiliate WTKR reports.

One of those behaviors is an obsession against the use of marijuana.

Godwin's family was in the courtroom Tuesday but declined to comment.

In court, the prosecutor painted a timeline dating back to March 8, 2017. He said Godwin has made threats on four separate occasions over the past 12 months, including to Rep. Taylor and the mayor of Virginia Beach.

Godwin is accused of threatening to murder or assault a U.S. official.

He reportedly threatened Taylor and two of Taylor's staffers last Thursday, saying, "I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this; I will just handle this myself," referring to his frustration over marijuana legislation.

Godwin's attorney asked the court to allow him to return home under the care and watch of his family, however, the judge ultimately decided the escalation in Godwin's behavior over the past year was too much of a risk to allow him bond.