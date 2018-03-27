Police converge on Chesterfield home

CHESTER, Va. — Police have converged on a home in a Chester neighborhood in response to a domestic-related call.

A man in the Ludgate Road home has threatened to hurt himself, according to a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

A woman, who had been inside the home, was able to leave the house.

Police were made aware weapons could be present inside the home.

Police are talking to the man in an effort to deescalate the situation.

