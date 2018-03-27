How residents can give feedback on mega-site in Chester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA — Three community meetings are scheduled for residents pertaining to rezoning the planned mega site along Brander’s Bridge Road in Chester.

The county wants to rezone the nearly 1,700 acres from residential to industrial. The rezoning would make way for a multi-million dollar mega site within the Bermuda district of the County.

Garrett Hart, Director, Chesterfield County Economic Development said in a previous interview that rezoning the land will bring economic opportunities. He predicted it will bring up to 10,000 jobs to the county and region.

“What we are targeting is a major assembly facility…possibly automotive, aerospace, smart glass. We’re looking for a modern world class facility," said Hart.

Hart says they want a facility that would be well suited in the southern part of the county.

“The 95 corridor has most of the manufacturing in Chesterfield County. Chesterfield is the leading manufacturer locality in the region and one of the largest manufacturing localities in the state," Hart said.

County leaders say the proposed project is far from being a done deal. They are studying the transportation needs and impact on home values.

Meetings are open to residents to learn more about the rezoning case.

Residents can also send written comments and questions by mail at P.O. Box 40, Chesterfield, VA 23832.

Contact Darla Orr at 804-717-6533 or orrd@chesterfield.gov or Jane Peterson at 804-748-1045 or petersonj@chesterfield.gov for questions or assistance regarding the rezoning case.

The meeting schedule is:

Tuesday, April 10, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. – Carver Middle School Auditorium, 3800 Cougar Trail, Chester

Wednesday, April 11, 10 a.m.-noon – Second Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 5100 W. Hundred Road, Chester

Monday, April 16, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. – Carver Middle School Auditorium, 3800 Cougar Trail, Chester

More information about the rezoning case is available at www.chesterfield.gov/megasite.