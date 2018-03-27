× Wyndham developer sues Henrico over road plan

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A legal fight between Henrico County and one of its biggest developers is playing out this week in Henrico Circuit Court.

Opening arguments were made and initial witnesses were called Monday in a trial that pits HHHunt against the county over a road once planned to connect the company’s Wyndham development with another planned beside it, across the Hanover County line.

HHHunt, whose other residential projects in Henrico include Wellesley, Twin Hickory and the under-development River Mill, is looking to develop 366 acres in Hanover, including the nearby Hunting Hawk Golf Club, as a 55-and-up age-restricted community that it describes as a long-planned continuation of Wyndham.

The company contends that an extension of Wyndham’s Dominion Club Drive has been envisioned for decades as a connection between the two developments, and reflected in county-approved plans dating back to 1989, when Wyndham was first zoned.

In November 2016, two months after HHHunt filed its rezoning request with Hanover County, the Henrico Board of Supervisors voted to remove the connection from Henrico’s future roads plan.

HHHunt filed suit the following month.

