Georgia mom praised for teaching ‘entitled’ son lesson with Goodwill shopping trip

HOG MOUNTAIN, Ga. – People are praising a Georgia mother for her tough love toward her teenage son, who she says was acting “entitled.”

Cierra Forney said she wasn’t pleased with her 13-year-old son’s behavior at school, so she decided to teach him some humility.

“Acting like he’s too good to shop at Wal-Mart or making snarky comments about kids at school who shop at the goodwill and quite a few other things,” she wrote. “I don’t tolerate that.”

Forney took her son to the Goodwill store by their home and made him use $20 of his own money to purchase clothes for the week.

“I want to teach my kids that money isn’t everything and if you have to degrade other people because of where they shop, then you too will shop there,” she wrote on Facebook.

Her post was liked more than 430,000 times and received 135,000 comments.

Most of the comments were positive, agreeing with the parenting lesson.

In a separate post, Forney says she has also received some hateful comments but stands by her actions:

“My son learned a valuable lesson from this and I believe it is just another story we can add to our lives memory to look back on. I didn’t do this to punish him. It wasn’t to show him that goodwill isn’t a good place to shop. I did this to teach him that money and name brands don’t change who we are as people He can still be the amazing, adorable, loved kid that he is WITHOUT the expensive stores!”

Forney says her son has learned his lesson and is now proud of the clothes he bought at Goodwill.