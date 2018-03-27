School bus crashes into Chesterfield cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- No children were on a school bus involved in a crash Tuesday morning on West Hundred Road in Chester, according to police.

The incident resulted in the school bus crashing through a fence at Sunset Memorial Park - a Chesterfield cemetery.

The driver of a small SUV drove into the bus' lane, causing the bus driver to crash through the cemetery fence, according to police on scene.

The SUV driver was issued a summons, police said.

No one was injured in the crash, officers added.

It was not immediately clear to which school the bus was assigned.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.