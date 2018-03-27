School bus crashes into Chesterfield cemetery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- No children were on a school bus involved in a crash Tuesday morning on West Hundred Road in Chester, according to police.
The incident resulted in the school bus crashing through a fence at Sunset Memorial Park - a Chesterfield cemetery.
The driver of a small SUV drove into the bus' lane, causing the bus driver to crash through the cemetery fence, according to police on scene.
The SUV driver was issued a summons, police said.
No one was injured in the crash, officers added.
It was not immediately clear to which school the bus was assigned.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.
37.353701 -77.419587