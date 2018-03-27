× Chesterfield man gets 16 years for mansion party double homicide

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. –A Chesterfield man pleaded guilty to second degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and firearm charges, just as his three-day jury trial began for the Chesdin Landing mansion party held on Labor Day in 2016.

In exchange for the plea, the gang charges and second firearm charges against Kendric R. Hill were nolle prosequi.

Hill will serve 16 years in prison after entering a plea and receiving an amended indictment, according to court documents.

As part of the agreement the judge sentenced Hill to 40 years in prison with 30 suspended for the murder charge, 10 years with 7 suspended for the manslaughter charge and three years for the firearm charge.

Police estimate around 300 people attended the Sept. 4 party. Based on the casings recovered after days processing the crime scene, police said over 70 shots fired from at least seven guns.

Duval Turner, Jr., 22 of Richmond and Marc Starkes, 22 of Amelia, were both found dead at the house party. A third person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Seven people were arrested in connection to the crime, though many of the charges have been dropped since then. In January, a jury found Devin D. Taylor guilty of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Dijon C. Bowles, whose jury trial has been continued twice already, will return to court on June 13 for his two second-degree murder charges, two firearm counts, shooting into an occupied building and gang charge.