Achieving Smiles One Wish at a time

RICHMOND, Va – Sheri Lambert, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia and Jody Conner, the mother of a Wish Kid talked about the 5th annual, “Walk for Wishes.” The two-mile route is perfect for families and furry friends. The goal of this year’s walk is to raise $175,000 which would be used to grant wishes to about 20 children.

This year’s walk takes place Saturday, May 5th at Stony Point Fashion Park registration starts at 8:30 and the walk begins at 9:30. For more information go tohttp://www.va.wish.org/walkforwishes​