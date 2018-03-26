× Medical emergency puts this Henrico firefighter to work during gym workout

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County firefighter Tunde Ogun recently saved someone who collapsed while working out at the gym, according to a spokesperson with the Henrico County Division of Fire.

“A resident who collapsed while working out at a local gym was thankful to have a Henrico firefighter on a nearby treadmill. Firefighter Tunde Ogun used a wall-mounted defibrillator to help the resident,” the spokesperson said. “The resident said he was glad he lived in the county because the ambulance response time was less than 3 minutes. He hugged Firefighter Tunde and thanked everyone involved.”

Tunde played college football at the University of Cincinnati and Christopher Newport University, from where he graduated in 2010.

He previously graduated from Freeman High School in Henrico’s West End.

Tunde has been a firefighter for four years.