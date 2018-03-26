4 Richmond events that will make your week brighter

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond food writer Robey Martin is serving up some of Richmond’s can’t miss food, beer, and wine events. To let Robey know about an upcoming event, drop her an email.

Inform

Monday, March 26

Think you know wine? Really love grapes? Learn more and drink a little at Graffiato’s desert-themed (yep, you read that correctly!) dinner. Orin Swift Cellars, Kristel Poole (General Manager at Graffiato) and friends are hosting the 8-course Swift themed dinner. There will be a tasting 8 Years in the Desert Zinfandel, only available retail in an 8-box set for $1,000. Drinks, eats and temporary tattoos here.

Engage

Wednesday, March 28

Haven’t you always wanted to be able to whip up a quick pie? Learn how to make pie dough (food-processor friendly) with Executive Chef Anne Maury Haapala. A self-proclaimed non-baker, Happala will give a 90-minute pie presentation and serve lunch with the recipes discussed. Easter dessert handled. The class is being held at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens. Tickets are available here.

Entertain

Tuesday, March 27

Have anxiety over what to wear to Easter dinner with the in-laws? Talk to Sydney Lester of Chic Stripes. Lester is breaking down the “capsule” wardrobe with wine. What could be better than drinking and dressing? Find your stress -less dress here.

Connect

Monday, March 26

What is FeedShine? A lifestyle company designed to help streamline and simplify self-actualization via holistic living. What is DressforSuccess? An international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve financial independence by providing a network of support and professional attire. Merge the two (and add seven delicious vegan courses with beer). More info here.