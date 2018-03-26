Police respond to shots fired in Henrico neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have launched a shooting investigation after shots were fired in an eastern Henrico neighborhood late Monday afternoon.

Henrico Police say they received a call around 4:15 p.m. for a shooting on the 2200 block of Accomac St. Upon arrival, officers determined no one was shot, but shots were fired on the street.

Police say the parties involved are known to one another and there is no threat to public safety.

On Accomac St, @HenricoPolice working a shooting investigation. No injuries. Have confirmed parties are known to one another. Officers tell me the investigation is still active. First call came in around 4:15pm. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/2MbWJXrEPO — Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) March 26, 2018

CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns, who was on-scene, says detectives marked at least half a dozen shell casings on the street.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.