Chesterfield to get large Pepsi bottling facility

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Another round of details on a large industrial project planned for Chesterfield County has bubbled to the surface.

An entity tied to soft drink giant PepsiCo has signed on to fill a new 220,000-square-foot distribution facility in the works at 1608 Willis Road by Hampton Roads-based real estate investment firm Armada Hoffler, according to a Feb. 23 SEC filing.

Armada Hoffler named Bottling Group LLC as the tenant for the property. Business listings and SEC filings show that entity is attached to PepsiCo as a manufacturer and distributor of Pepsi-Cola beverages across Virginia and the U.S.

Armada Hoffler also revealed that it closed on the purchase of the 177-acre Willis Road site, paying $2.5 million on Jan. 29. The developer will build the Pepsi bottling facility on 27 of those acres, with the goal of completing construction later this year.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.