This crash snarled Richmond’s morning commute
RICHMOND, Va. — All lanes of Interstate 95 south, near the Interstate 64 interchange in Richmond, have reopened following an earlier crash.
“A five-mile backup remains on I-95 south and three miles remain on I-64 east,” a VDOT spokesperson said at 8 a.m.
State Police have not yet released details about the crash, including the number of vehicles involved or if anyone was seriously injured.
The crash, which was reported at about 7 a.m., remains under investigation.
