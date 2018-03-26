× This crash snarled Richmond’s morning commute

RICHMOND, Va. — All lanes of Interstate 95 south, near the Interstate 64 interchange in Richmond, have reopened following an earlier crash.

“A five-mile backup remains on I-95 south and three miles remain on I-64 east,” a VDOT spokesperson said at 8 a.m.

State Police have not yet released details about the crash, including the number of vehicles involved or if anyone was seriously injured.

The crash, which was reported at about 7 a.m., remains under investigation.

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

#BREAKING BIG backup on I-95 south just before the Boulevard exit. First responders working to free person in overturned car #RVAtraffic @CBS6 @KristenLuehrs pic.twitter.com/sOOMzzvQox — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) March 26, 2018