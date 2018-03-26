‘Mr. Mills!’ Henrico music teacher honored for spreading love of music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- March is National Music in our Schools Month and in celebration, CBS 6 honored a Henrico music teacher whose getting hundreds of kids excited about music.

Glen Allen Elementary music teacher Mr. Curtis Mills was recently named Henrico music teacher of the year.

So, in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, reporter Melissa Hipolit surprised Mr. Mills with a $100 gift card for his dedication of instilling a live-long love of music in his students.

“We’ve chosen you to honor,” said Hipolit. “We would like to give you this gift card in celebration of everything you’re doing here in Henrico County.”

After receiving the honor, his students serenaded him with a Mr. Mills chant. “Go. Mr. Mills, Mr. Mills, Mr. Mills.”

“I think my job as an elementary school music teacher is to really try to instill a love and appreciation for music,” said Mr. Mills. “That’s my passion… I’m just trying to get these kids to have fun and love music.”

Not only is Mr. Mills an award-winning teacher and Henrico, he is also member of the Mills Family Band.

