Hanover woman sentenced to 10 years for murdering her boyfriend

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – A Hanover County was sentenced Monday to a total of 10 years in prison in the January 2016 shooting death of her boyfriend.

Stephanie Tinsley was sentenced to 7 years for second degree murder and 3 years for use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The day of the shooting, Tinsley called 911 and told investigators she shot Glen ‘Todd’ McMillan during an argument at their Trainham Road home in Beaverdam.

“[She said] she and Mr. McMillan had been arguing all morning. At one point she went upstairs by herself to change clothes, get her purse, and get a loaded handgun she keeps in the closet,” Hanover investigators wrote in the search warrant.

She told investigators the argument resumed when she went back downstairs to leave the home.

“As she was walking to the door, Ms. Tinsley states Mr. McMillan reached out and touched her shoulder,” investigators wrote. “In response, Ms. Tinsley spun around and started shooting.”

Tinsley continued to fire after McMillan fell to the ground, investigators said.

The 10-year sentence was recommended by a Hanover County jury.