Avoid Spotsylvania Towne Center, sheriff urges

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has urged people to avoid the area around Spotsylvania Towne Center after someone phoned in a bomb threat to the mall.

The shopping center is located Plank Road near Interstate 95.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett a bomb threat was called into a business in the area.

A Spotsylvania Sheriff’s spokesperson later confirmed a threat was made at about 10:30 a.m.

The mall was evacuated and explosive-detecting K9s were called in to scan the area.

