This week will feature the warmest temperatures since February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- March has been a very cool month, with highs below normal for much of the month so far.

This has been in stark contrast to February, which had highs as warm as 80°.

Our cool weekend weather will continue into the first part of this week, but warmer air will return for mid and late week. Highs will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s Wednesday-Friday. A cold front will bring slightly cooler weather for Saturday with highs around 60°, but it will turn warmer for Sunday.

The normal high for this point of the month is in the low to mid 60s, and the normal low is around 40°.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: