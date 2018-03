Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Folks had their heads shaved to raise money for a good cause at the Church Hill Irish Fest Saturday.

The St. Baldrick's head-shaving event raised money to fight childhood cancer.

CBS 6 anchor and reporter Greg McQuade served as emcee of the event again this year.

The shavees helped raise more than $90,000 at this year's event.