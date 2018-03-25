Church Hill homicide victim shot in chest, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood Sunday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

A man was shot in the chest in the 1100 block of N 29th Street, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources said the victim suffered life-threatening injures, but later died of his injuries.

WTVR CBS 6 News has a crew on the scene and has reached out to Richmond Police for additional information.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for continuing coverage of this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.