Suspect ID’d after man critically injured in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted to an early morning shooting in Petersburg.

Lt. Emanuel Chambliss with Petersburg Police said officers were called to the 1100 block of Hawk Street just before 12:45 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Uniform Field Operations

“Police arrived at the scene and found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen,” Chambliss said. “He is listed in critical condition.”

Officials said the victim’s name is not being released at this time.

However, police released the name of the suspect: 29-year-old Chimartal Wells of Petersburg.

Authorities said Wells has outstanding warrants for Felonious Assault, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

If you have seen Wells is located or have information that could help detectives, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.