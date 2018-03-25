Man shot outside Subway restaurant in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting outside a Subway restaurant in Richmond in broad daylight Sunday afternoon.

Richmond Police spokesperson James Mercante said officers were called to E. Broad and 4th streets just before 3:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officials said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk outside the Subway.

Mercante said the victim was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

WTVR CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns spotted multiple shell casings on the ground at the scene.

Current situation on East Broad Street. Homicide Investigation @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/ZG0AtPn0np — Robert Hughes (@rhughes_cbs6) March 25, 2018

Officers said numerous people likely saw the shooting. While some of those people have talked to detectives, authorities are urging anyone who may have information to call police.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Sgt. Michael Mocello 804-646-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for updates of this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.