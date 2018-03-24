Video shows inmate attack deputy at Culpeper County Jail

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — A video posted on the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page by the Sheriff shows an inmate punching a deputy several times at the Culpeper County Jail.

The deputy was quickly able to subdue him with a taser and another deputy helped to restrain the inmate.

The Sheriff’s Office said the inmate, Davion Person, had already flooded another jail cell and damaged a camera, and was moved to an isolation cell where he was holding a mattress.

The deputy went into the cell to retrieve the mattress and that’s when he was attacked. The deputy who was punched suffered a facial injury, but the inmate was not injured.

The inmate is in jail on attempted murder charges and charges of shooting a firearm from a vehicle, among other charges.

The Sheriff’s said he is a known gang member.

Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins issued the following statement about the incident:

“I’d like to share a video clip of the incident and commend Deputy Buffalo and our entire jail staff for the work they do every day and the manner in which this assault was handled.

To his credit, inmate Person has already apologized to Deputy Buffalo for the assault and made no excuses for his angry attack.”