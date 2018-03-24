Richmond SPCA Dog Jog nets $195,000 for homeless animals

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 1,000 people turned out with their four-legged friends for a run and walk to benefit Central Virginia’s most needy pets on Saturday.

The Richmond SPCA’s 16th annual Dog Jog and 5K took pace at the shelter’s headquarters on Hermitage Road.

Organizers said this year’s event coincided with a special milestone.

“We are so excited to have so many people here celebration the 16th annual Dog Jog with us,” Richmond SPCA CEO Robin Starr said. “And celebrating at the same time our 50,000th adoption last night since we became no kill in 2002.”

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Greg McQuade returned as the emcee of the event.

Officials said more than 1,000 folks took part in the 5K and the dog jog.

Organizers said the event raised $195,000 “that will be used to deliver lifesaving programs and services for pets and people.”