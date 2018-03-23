An animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex at a dinosaur park in Colorado caught on fire due to electrical issues, according to the park.
Watch T. rex burst into flames at dino park
-
Life size animatronic T-Rex burns in Colorado
-
Trump to make his debut in Hall of Presidents at Disney World on Tuesday
-
Rescue caught on camera after golden retriever breaks through ice over Ohio lake
-
Video captures gorilla walking upright — to keep his hands clean
-
Little girl gives savings to fund for fallen firefighters
-
-
Elementary school students surprise 95-year-old WWII veteran who lost home to fire
-
Video shows moment snowmobiler is caught in avalanche
-
Firefighter allegedly spit on 3-year-old, used racial slur at Hooters
-
Dog sisters separated at adoption find each other at Washington market
-
Exercise and cannabis combine at Colorado gym
-
-
Video shows adorable seal sunbathing in Nags Head
-
Mom says Cadillac’s heated seats caused fire, minutes before she put infant inside
-
6-year-old bored at sister’s soccer game digs in dirt – finds 65 million-year-old fossil