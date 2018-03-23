King’s Dominion unveils newest roller coaster in 8 years: ‘It’s so intense’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- In front of a crowd of hundreds, King's Dominion executives unveiled their newest roller coaster constructed on the park's 400 acres in Doswell.

Postponed a day because of wintry weather, members of the media and coaster enthusiasts rode the wood-steel hybrid Twisted Timbers Friday morning.

"You can do things on a wooden coaster that you previously couldn’t do," said park spokesperson Katelyn Sherwood. "You can go upside down, there are over-banks, and dozens of airtime moments. It’s really a thrilling ride from start to finish."

Airtime moments are described as feeling weightless while locked and buckled inside the ride.

Twisted Timbers was a transformation of the former Hurler wooden coaster, which closed at the end of the 2015 season.

Twisted Timbers, constructed by Rocky Mountain Construction group, sits at the edge of Candy Apple Grove and gives riders a one-of-a-kind experience.

Riders plummetted down a 109-foot-tall barrel roll drop, through two more inversions and soared over 20 airtime hills at speeds of 54 miles per hour.

Adam Brechner, alongside sons Andrew and Alex, drove from Ithica, New York to experience the first day of the steel-hybrid roller coaster for the start of the park's 44th season.

The Brechner's produce a podcast called Theme Park Families which journals their travels across the country rating theme parks.

"I really liked it. It's probably in my top 10 overall list of coasters," Andrew exclaimed. "It's just so intense with the drops. It's just such a great coaster."

Twisted Timbers was one of 180 roller coasters Andrew has ridden in his young life, he admitted.

"It was such a special experience to be able to come here with my sons to do," Adam said. "Thankfully their teachers are OK with it for playing hookie for the day."

