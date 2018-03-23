× The sales are here: All your Toys “R” Us liquidation questions answered

The sales are starting at Toys “R” Us.

The liquidation sales started Friday, and the company said it will offer shoppers “deep discounts and promotions.”

The iconic toy giant announced last week that it will shut or sell all of its 735 US stores after a 70-year run.

Here’s everything deal-seeking shoppers need to know:

How long do I have to use my Toys “R” Us gift card?

Stores will honor gift cards through April 21.

If you have an Endless Earnings e-gift card, you also have through April 21 to use it.

Customers can not return a gift card for cash.

What happens to my rewards?

You can no longer use your loyalty rewards coupons toward purchases. You might still see these points accrue in your account, but you won’t be able to redeem them.

The company will honor its Endless Earnings program through April 21.

Can I use coupons?

No. The company will not accept any coupons in stores or online. This includes Geoffrey Birthday Club coupons.

Can I still make returns?

Any purchase made during the going-out-business sales are final, which means they can’t be returned or exchanged.

Items bought online or at non-closing stores can be returned until April 21.

You are out of luck if the price of a recently-purchased item is now lower. Closing stores will not be able to make price adjustments during the liquidation sales.

What happens to online orders?

You can still shop at Toys “R” Us online for a limited time, but the liquidation sales are in-store only.

If you are waiting for an online order from Babiesrus.com, be patient: The company said it had some delays in delivery and is in the process of working with vendors.

What happens to my Babies “R” Us gift registry?

Expecting parents who have already set up a baby registry at Babies “R” Us will be able to access it until the webstore stays open. However, the company warned that will be for a limited time, and recommended shoppers save or write down their selected items.

What happens to my Toys “R” Us credit card?

You can use the credit card through the end of the liquidation sales, according to the company, but any rewards or discounts attached to the card cannot be applied.