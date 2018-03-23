Pennsylvania couple accused of starving newborn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. – A Pennsylvania couple face child endangerment charges in Lycoming County after police say they starved their newborn baby.

Investigators say Justin Lawerence, 31, and Marissa Smith, 22, had a baby boy back in December.

Doctors told authorities that, after several check-ups, it appeared that the baby was not growing or gaining weight like he should, according to WNEP.

In one instance, court papers say the infant was only given half a can of formula during a time period when he should have received two or three times that much.

The couple was arrested Friday morning at their home in Lewistown. They were arraigned around 11 a.m. on Friday in Jersey Shore. A judge set bail for Smith at $99,000 and $250,000 for Lawrence, but neither was able to post that sum and are currently held at Lycoming County jail, according to the Centre Daily Times.

Smith, who is three months pregnant, will be eligible for supervised parole, NorthcentralPA.com reports.