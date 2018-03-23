× Highland Springs High placed on lockdown after loaded gun discovered

Jon Burkett will have more on this breaking story on CBS 6 News at 5 and 6.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Highland Springs High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after a loaded gun was discovered inside the backpack of a student.

In a letter to parents, school administration said they received a tip about the gun from someone inside the school.

“The item was immediately confiscated by police, and to the best of our knowledge it was never brandished or used in a threatening manner,” said school administrators in the letter.

The investigation caused Highland Springs High and the Advanced Career Education Center at Highland Springs to be placed on lockdown until dismissal.

“During this time classroom instruction continued normally until dismissal,” said school officials.

School administrators said they will continue to work directly with the individuals believed to be involved, and their families, as the investigation continues.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.